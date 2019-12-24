Take steps to protect Niyaz Khana, orders HC

The Telangana High Court on Monday instructed the authorities to take steps to ensure that Niyaz Khana (Ashoorkhana Peerla Chavidi) at Darulshifa here was not illegally encroached upon by the land grabbers.

After hearing a PIL petition, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy issued notices to different government wings concerned seeking to file a detailed counter on the matter. The PIL plea was posted after four weeks for next hearing.

A petitioner, Syed Azgar Hussain, had written to the HC on the alleged encroachments of Niyaz Khana.

The High Court took up the letter as PIL plea and issued notices to departments of minority welfare, municipal administration and urban development, GHMC, Telangana State Waqf Board and Nizam Trust.

The petitioner said Niyaz Khana was declared as Waqf property in 1989 and it was announced in the gazette as well.

He stated that the property was being encroached upon by others but the authorities concerned were remaining mute spectators.