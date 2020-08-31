‘Take petitions on inter-State water dispute to SC’

Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned to today (Tuesday) two writ petitions challenging Andhra Pradesh government’s action to go ahead with Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme without securing permissions from the departments concerned.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court since the matter pertained to inter-State water dispute. “How can this High Court deal with the issue here...this matters needs to be adjudicated by the honourable Supreme Court,” the bench observed.

The bench explained about some petitions relating to water disputes between different States which were resolved by the apex court. The Rajasthan HC had suggested that a water dispute between Punjab and Rajsthan States be referred to the Supreme Court, the bench said. The counsels for the petitioners contended that under Article 226 (2) if actions of other States affect a particular State, the HC of the latter can intervene and pass orders. They said that they were seeking enforcement of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The bench said people can directly approach the Supreme Court under Article 32 if there was any violation of fundamental rights. The matter would be heard again today. The counsels sought time till Tuesday to secure opinions of the petitioners on the point of approaching Supreme Court. The matter would be heard today again.