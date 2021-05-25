Take over private hospitals to treat COVID patients: MP

PIL petition filed in High Court

Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in Telangana High Court seeking a direction to State government to take over all private hospitals for treating poor people for COVID-19.

The MP had filed the plea by moving a House Motion. He also wanted the government to bear cost of the medical treatment of all poor persons who got admitted in private hospital affected by Coronavirus due to non-availability of oxygen and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in government hospitals.

Mr. Reddy stated in his petition that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao on May 16 announced that 6,926 beds were available in government hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients.

The CM’s announcement got widely publicised through print and electronic media.

Trusting the Chief Minister’s s words, several poor people affected by Coronavirus went to government hospitals only to be rejected admission by the staff claiming that no beds were available.

The MP claimed that even he tried to secure admission for some poor persons in government hospitals.

The heads of the hospitals expressed their helplessness to admit patients citing lack of beds. This was resulting in death of many persons inflicted by the virus, the MP maintained.

Mr. Reddy stated that he tried to meet the Chief Minister after the latter’s announcement made on May 16 to bring to his notice the ground reality.

The Chief Minister was not available in his office and no appointment was given, Mr. Reddy stated.

Even the Principal Secretary of Health was not available, the petitioner added.

In the backdrop of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra States passing ordinances to take over private hospitals during the pandemic, the Telangana State should follow the suit, the MP said.