Take money from TRS but vote for BJP candidate: Bandi

State BJP chief kicks off his campaign for Huzurabad bypoll

Striking chords with people by asking “Mothers and sisters! Have you all got yourselves vaccinated and did you know Prime Minister Modi gave it for free?”, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar kicked off his campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll on Wednesday.

In all the roadside shows on his first day of canvassing for party nominee Eatala Rajender, the Karimnagar MP tried to convince people that it was the BJP-ruled Central government that was giving more funds to villages. In Ankushapur, Madipally, Machanapalli, Saidabad, Vilasagar, Gandrapalli and Sayampet villages, where he campaigned, the MP read out precise details of Central funds allotted for construction of graveyards, building infrastructure and other programmes.

Realising that people cannot withstand the scorching heat, he was crisp, to the point and concluded each of his speech, laced with criticism of ruling TRS party policies, in less than 15 minutes. The Telangana BJP chief, known for his rabble-rousing talks, alleged that the ruling TRS was gearing up to give ₹20,000 for each vote this time.

“That is your money….without any hesitation accept it...but vote for Eatala Rajender,” he said, as people responded with claps. The MP refuted the criticism that Dalit Bandhu scheme was deferred because of his party.

“Narasimha Swamy is my home god...I will come to Yadadri and swear that I did not do anything to stop it,” he said. He compared the deferment of Dalit Bandhu to ₹10,000 financial assistance given to flood-affected families in Hyderabad before GHMC elections.

“The TRS supremo fooled people in Baldia elections and is using the same tactics here in Huzurabad,” he charged. The BJP chief sought to know what sacrifices has KCR or any of his family members made to secure separate Telangana State.

“Constable Kishtaiah shot himself dead to achieve Telangana...Srikantha Chary torched himself to death...But KCR’s son, nephew, daughter and his relatives got posts”, Mr. Sanjay said.

BJP is going to step up the campaign with more leaders, including Union Minister G. Kishen Reddy and former MP Vijayashanti, arriving in Huzurabad in the next two to three days. Sources said that either party president Nadda or Union Home Minister Amit Shah would join the campaign.