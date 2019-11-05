Take measures to protect Revenue officers, staff: Special Chief Secretary

In an effort to assuage the fears of Revenue Department employees mourning the brutal killing of Abdullapurmet Tahasildar Vijaya Reddy at her office on Monday, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, Somesh Kumar has written to the District Collectors to take measures to safeguard all the officers and staff.

“All of us condemn the heinous crime where our Tahasildar has been murdered in the most barbaric manner. Our sympathies with the bereaved family.The government and all of us will take all measures to safeguard our officers and staff,” he said in a communication to the District Collectors.

He said some of the officers, staff and their associations approached the Collectors. “It is important that you speak to your employees and their associations and give them a sense that in this moment of crisis we are with them. Their issues are being attended on priority,” Mr. Somesh Kumar said.

Revenue employees throughout the State boycotted their duties to protest the gruesome killing of Vijaya Reddy who was burnt to death at her office on Monday afternoon.

Revenue officers and staff turned in huge numbers to participate in the funeral of the slain Tahsildar here on Tuesday.