Take decision on school fees committee report by April 8: HC

HYDERABAD

11 March 2020 23:07 IST

What was the State government doing for over two years on the report of the committee on school fees, the Telangana High Court sought to know on Wednesday.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the government not acting on the report of Osmania University former vice-chancellor Thirupathi Rao on school fees, the HC directed the government to take a decision on the committee’s recommendations by April 8. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy directed Advocate-General B.S. Prasad to file a report on the matter.

The bench was hearing a batch of PIL petitions on school fees. The government had constituted a committee headed by Thirupathi Rao on March 21, 2017. The committee presented its report on December 30, 2017. As the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, the bench asked the AG about the status of the committee report.

“The report is under active consideration of the government,” the AG said. Three academic years had passed since the report was submitted and was the government still examining the report, the bench asked. When the CJ asked what the committee’s recommendations were, the AG replied the report was not readily available.

Unless the court learnt what the committee suggested on school fees structure, no direction could be passed on it, the Chief Justice said. The AG sought one month to convey the government’s stand on the matter. The bench, however, said that would be too late and instructed the government to convey to the court by April 8 its stand on the committee’s recommendations.