Take clear stand on online classes, says High Court

HYDERABAD

06 August 2020 23:38 IST

Govt. will make announcement on the matter shortly: SGP

The Telangana High Court on Thursday sought to know how some private schools in the State were conducting online classes even as the government said it was yet to take a call on the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing two PIL petitions on private schools organising online classes, asked why the State government did not come out with a clear decision on the issue. Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, presenting the contentions, informed the court that State Cabinet had met the previous day and took a decision over schools conducting online classes and distance education classes only to their students.

Shortly, the government would make an announcement and issue an order on the matter, he said. The Indian Council for Technical Research and Development had evolved some guidelines and presented the same to the Central government. The Centre asked the States and Union Territories to formulate their guidelines. It would not be possible to have a uniform time table for online classes. “On one hand the State government says it was yet to make an official announcement and on the other all the private schools are urging parents to cough out fees towards online classes,” the bench remarked. The bench wondered why the government was not clear on the matter and was giving confusing replies by saying “may be yes or perhaps not”. This was a self-contradictory statement from the government. It was unclear if the State government evolved its own guidelines on conducting online classes for school students, the bench said.

Advertising

Advertising

“You cannot have children of first to fifth standards sit before an electronic screen for four hours continuously,” the bench said. Children of that age group could not be attentive continuously for more than 10 minutes. “If you still force children of those classes to sit before a screen for four hours, it will have an adverse effect on them both mentally and physically.”.

This would amount to forcibly disciplining children while their age does not permit so. “Parents possess less patience. They cannot have patience for more than 20 minutes when children are at home,” the bench remarked. It said that teachers, however, would continue to work even after being patient with the children for five hours.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy asked counsel for schools if the children were being subjected to physical activity like drill during online classes. Stating that he had information that Oakridge school and Delhi Public School were holding online classes for four to five hours with 20-minute break, the judge said such practices would seriously affect the children.

The two PIL pleas were posted for August 27.