Take call on degree backlog results within 48 hours: HC

‘Govt. planning to conduct admission to MBA, MCA courses without waiting’

Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to take a call on the announcement of results of degree backlog examinations within 48 hours. Otherwise, the court would not hesitate to pass adverse orders and impose costs on the government departments concerned, the HC said.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy was hearing a PIL petition filed by Telangana Republican Party stating that the government was planning to conduct admissions to MBA and MCA programmes even as results of degree backlog exams were not yet announced. The petitioner said this action of the government would deprive students of seats in those courses since the government was soon conducting TSICET-2020 spot admissions while degree backlog exam results were scheduled for last week of the month.

When the Telangana State Council of Higher Education counsel said a letter was written to the government to conduct special counselling for admission to these courses, the CJ sought to know when was it sent. As the counsel replied that it was sent 10 days ago, the CJ asked what the government departments concerned were doing when the letter was in circulation for that long.

It was a matter of students’ future. Any decisions on such crucial issues cannot be taken lightly, the CJ made it clear to the government counsels appearing in the matter. Initially, the CJ gave three days to the government to take a decision on the matter.

As the counsel pressed for more time, the CJ said the decision had to be taken within two days. Any failure to do so would compel the court to pass adverse orders and impose costs on the respondents, the CJ cautioned.