Take available vaccine: Kishan Reddy

‘Both Covishield and Covaxin cleared as safe and effective against COVID’

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has urged eligible people of 45 years and above to take whatever vaccine was available — Covishield of Serum Institute or Covaxin of Bharat Biotech — without any hesitation, instead of demanding either of them, as both have been cleared by the regulatory authorities as being safe and effective against COVID.

The Minister disclosed that he himself had been administered Covishield whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been given Covaxin. “Both vaccines are giving excellent results, so there should not be any doubts in the minds of people. Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech too, have been ramping up production to vaccinate all the people of the country on a priority,” he told the media on Friday after visiting the vaccination ward at Gandhi Hospital.

“Mr. Modi has permitted export of the vaccines to just 58 countries though the demand is from several other countries as it is necessary to take care of the needs of the country first. Since it is not possible to vaccinate the entire population of ours at once, a schedule has been prepared,” he explained.

“The vaccination centre here has been placed in an isolated corner for the safety of people,” he added. Mr. Reddy appealed for cooperation and participation from citizens to tide over the second wave of COVID. “Governments alone cannot win the battle against coronavirus. Unless the common public join hands, it will be very difficult to overcome the current dire situation,” he said.

He urged people to vaccinate themselves either at the designated government health centres for free or private healthcare centres on payment of ₹250 per dose in the next few days as per the Prime Minister’s call. He also cautioned people to continue to practise safety regulations like wearing mask, personal hygiene, washing hands frequently and social distancing.