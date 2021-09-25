Take all steps to prevent viral fevers: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon officials and public representatives to take all steps to prevent viral fevers and dengue-related cases.

In a tele-conference with officials and public representatives here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that there should be a special drive in municipalities on Sunday without fail.

“Municipal chairpersons, councillors and officials should take part in the programme in addition to making people taking part in the effort. Create awareness among people in regard to viral fevers. Special teams should focus on these issues under the supervision of Additional Collector," he said.

The officers were directed to take up fogging and see to it that water is not stocked in tyres, pits and flower pots.

They were also suggested to use water balls to arrest larva.

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy urged officials to visit every house during the special drive.

MLAs V. Satish Kumar, M. Raghunandan Rao, MLC Farooq Hussain and others have participated in the programme.