Take action against Malla Reddy, Errabelli

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Sunday demanded that a case of corruption be registered against Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy who allegedly collected money from aspirants to give TRS party tickets for municipal elections.

At a press conference here, he also demanded that Malla Reddy be sacked from the Cabinet with immediate effect. Playing out some audio clips that went viral on social media, he claimed that the audio clips suggest that Malla Reddy and his close relatives had asked for money for giving B forms.

Asking whether seeking money to give party ticket is not corruption, he demanded the Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a suo motu case against the Minister and his relatives. He said some aspirants have also spoken to media accusing the Minister of demanding huge amounts. He said when ACB can arrest employees for demanding money, why is it silent when a similar crime is being committed by a Minister?

To petition EC

He said that the Congress party would lodge a formal complaint with the police and the Election Commission in this regard.

The Congress leader also demanded that Election Commission take action against Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who intimidated the voters by saying that he would come to know whom they have voted for.