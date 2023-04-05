Take a call on Rajagopal Reddy’s 2+2 gunmen security request: HC

April 05, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the police department to take a call within 10 days on the representation of former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy seeking restoration of two plus two personal security officers.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the former MLA stating that the government had withdrawn the security coverage with 2+2 gunmen to him. Senior advocate Satyam Reddy appearing for the petitioner contended that Mr. Rajgopal Reddy faced attacks earlier.

He had threat to his life from the workers of rival political parties and hence he should be provided 2+2 personal security officers, the lawyer said. Government Pleader for Home M. Roopender informed the Bench that the former MLA suppressed the fact that he was provided security with 1+1 personal security officers.

Every ex-MLA was entitled for this range of security coverage, the GP said. This was not mentioned by the petitioner in the affidavit, the GP argued. Mr. Satyam Reddy told the court that government had withdrawn the 2+2 gunmen security to Mr. Rajagopal Reddy after completion of the Munugode byelection.

After hearing contentions of both the parties, the judge posted the matter to April 14 instructing the Director-General of Police and Additional DGP (Intelligence) to take a decision on the ex-MLA’s representation for 2+2 gunmen for security.

