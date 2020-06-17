Tainted Tahsildar's husband found dead in Hyderabad

Shaikpet Mandal Revenue Officer Ch Sujatha's husband Ajay Kumar was found dead near his sister’s house in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. He was 40.
According to the police, Ajay was found lifeless on Street No:10 of Chikkadpally, near a five-storey residential building. The incident took place around 7.20 a.m. He was an assistant professor of political science at Osmania University Arts College.
On June 8, the Anti Corruption Bureau had arrested Sujatha in connection with a corruption complaint linked to over 4,865 square yards of land on Road No.14 of Banjara Hills. The ACB had raided Sujatha's house in Gandhi Nagar, and had found gold jewellery and other valuables, including ₹30 lakh in cash.
Since his wife's arrest, Ajay had been living at her sister's place. His relatives told the police that he was depressed and had sent a ‘good-bye’ message to a few friends and family members.
“He was disturbed as ACB officials called him for questioning and Sujatha’s bail petition was also rejected by the court on Tuesday,” a senior police officer said, quoting the victim’s family.
Prior to Sujatha's arrest, ACB officials had arrested Revenue Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy while accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh from the complainant Syed Abdul Khalid, and Banjara Hills SI A. Ravindra Naik for demanding ₹3 lakh from Khalid and accepting half of it.
Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact the Hyderabad-based centre Roshni at 040 66202000 or 66661117.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath