Tainted Tahsildar's husband found dead in Hyderabad

Shaikpet Mandal Revenue Officer Ch Sujatha's husband Ajay Kumar was found dead near his sister’s house in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. He was 40.

According to the police, Ajay was found lifeless on Street No:10 of Chikkadpally, near a five-storey residential building. The incident took place around 7.20 a.m. He was an assistant professor of political science at Osmania University Arts College.

On June 8, the Anti Corruption Bureau had arrested Sujatha in connection with a corruption complaint linked to over 4,865 square yards of land on Road No.14 of Banjara Hills. The ACB had raided Sujatha's house in Gandhi Nagar, and had found gold jewellery and other valuables, including ₹30 lakh in cash.

Since his wife's arrest, Ajay had been living at her sister's place. His relatives told the police that he was depressed and had sent a ‘good-bye’ message to a few friends and family members.

“He was disturbed as ACB officials called him for questioning and Sujatha’s bail petition was also rejected by the court on Tuesday,” a senior police officer said, quoting the victim’s family.

Prior to Sujatha's arrest, ACB officials had arrested Revenue Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy while accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh from the complainant Syed Abdul Khalid, and Banjara Hills SI A. Ravindra Naik for demanding ₹3 lakh from Khalid and accepting half of it.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact the Hyderabad-based centre Roshni at 040 66202000 or 66661117.