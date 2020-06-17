Tainted Shaikpet tahsildar’s husband found dead in city

Tainted Shaikpet Mandal Revenue Officer Ch Sujatha’s husband Ajay Kumar was found dead near his sister’s house in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. He was 46.
Police said Ajay committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a five-storey residential building at Chikkadpally where his sister lives. The incident took place around 7.20 a.m. He was an assistant professor of political science in Osmania University.
On June 8, the ACB had arrested Sujatha in connection with a corruption complaint linked to over 4,865 square yards of land on Road No.14 of Banjara Hills. The ACB had raided Sujatha’s house in Gandhi Nagar, and had found gold jewellery and ₹30 lakh.
Since his wife’s arrest, Ajay had been living at his sister’s place. His relatives told the police that he had been depressed and had sent a ‘good-bye’ message to a few friends and family. “He was disturbed as ACB officials called him for questioning,” a senior police officer said, quoting the victim’s family. He is survived by wife and a son. Chikkadpally police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Cr.PC and the body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.
Bail for MRO
Meanwhile , the ACB special court granted the MRO bail for 21 days. Before Sujatha’s arrest, ACB officials had arrested Revenue Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy, while accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh from complainant Syed Abdul Khalid, and Banjara Hills SI A. Ravindra Naik for demanding ₹3 lakh from Khalid and accepting half of it.
(Suicide prevention helpline, Roshni: +91 40662 02000 or 6666 1117)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath