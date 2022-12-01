Tainted ASI Mohan Reddy dismissed from service

December 01, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The axe finally fell on the tainted assistant sub-inspector of police B. Mohan Reddy accused of illegal financial deals, land grabbing and extortion in flagrant misuse of power during his stint as a head constable in erstwhile composite Karimnagar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIG of Police, Zone-III, Rajanna, Karimnagar, V. Satyanarayana on Thursday issued orders dismissing ASI Mohan Reddy, presently attached to the Siddipet Police Commissionerate, from the service.

The order follows an oral inquiry conducted by an IPS officer as per the APCS (CC) Rule 20.

The inquiry found that the tainted cop brought ‘disrepute’ to the police department by ‘indulging’ in illegal money lending, charging exorbitant rate of interest and fleecing people thereby violating APCS rules 3, 8(b), 9, and 10, according to the police.

R Prasad Rao, a Karimnagar-based private school owner, one of the ‘victims’ of the illegal money lending business allegedly run by the tainted cop, committed suicide in 2015, police sources said.

The tainted cop had allegedly set up a finance firm office illegally at Boiwada street in Karimnagar and extended loans to the needy at exorbitant rates and grabbed their lands/assets pledged as security in the form of empty promissory notes with the illegal firm, in connivance with his accomplices.

The illegal firm allegedly fleeced many gullible people by carrying out its activities in blatant violation of the Money Lenders Act, 1349, and AP Finance and Establishment Act, 1995, for several years.

His ‘victims’ formed a group and organised a series of protests in the past seeking a CBI probe into the alleged illegal business deals of the tainted cop to ensure an expeditious and impartial probe.

The aggrieved victims accused him of being hand in glove with some influential persons to go scot-free from the ‘illegal business deals’ and ‘intimidating tactics.’

He was arrested by the ACB in 2017 on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and a criminal case was also booked against him in 2018, sources added.

Police said the tainted cop allegedly threatened a woman with his pistol in gross misuse of his position when he worked as a head constable in the old undivided Karimnagar district.