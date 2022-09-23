Tahsildar lands in ACB trap

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday caught Sangem Tahsildar/Joint Sub-Registrar Narimeti Rajendranath of Warangal district red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a farmer for doing an official favour in Hanamkonda.

The trap was laid based on a complaint filed by Nallapu Kumar, a farmer of Bheemaram in Hanamkonda district, against Rajendranath. The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer at his residence, an ACB press release said.

In his complaint, Nallapu Kumar alleged that Rajendranath had demanded ₹40,000 bribe to process his application for gift deed registration of an agricultural land to his sister.

A case was registered and further investigation was on.