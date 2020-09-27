Tagore stirs enthusiasm in party men

Series of meetings keep party leaders busy

New AICC incharge for Telangana Congress Manickam Tagore seems to have brought a lot of enthusiasm given the participation of party leaders in the meetings and the response to the serious day-long business.

During a series of meetings with senior party leaders and later District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, Mr. Tagore instilled some kind of confidence that was clearly lacking in the party. The Gandhi Bhavan, party headquarters, was once again brimming with activity.

Mr. Tagore chose to specifically understand the dynamics within the party and at the same time ensuring that the organisational structure got its due to express its views during the meetings. He stressed the unity and discipline yet again saying views of everyone needed to be respected, according to senior leaders.

Mr. Tagore felt TRS was not invincible and people needed to be convinced how its takeover of the system and control over all the institutions within the State would be detrimental to people. The corruption of the party and undemocratically attracting the opposition MLAs to its fold needed to be exposed continuously at all levels, he argued.

The day-long meetings attended by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, working presidents A. Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, former PCC presidents former Ministers and DCC presidents discussed at length party’s preparation for Dubbak byelections and the Graduate MLC elections apart from the corporation elections in GHMC, Warangal and Khammam.

Mr. Tagore suggested that all the 146 villages in Dubbak would have incharges for the elections with senior leaders heading them. Similar strategies would be adopted for the GHMC and other elections.

Opposition to the farmers’ bills would continue for a month starting from the two crore signature campaign from October 2. He said 70 leaders would take responsibility of 10 mandals each covering all the 700 mandals.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that a team of senior leaders led by Mr. Tagore would represent to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday against the farmers Bills. He said constituency-wise meetings would be held on September 29.