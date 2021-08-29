Tagore dares Sanjay to seek ED probe into TRS corruption

‘At the Centre, the party is super-friendly with BJP’

AICC secretary for Telangana and Parliament member, Manickam Tagore has challenged BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to lodge a complaint against the ‘corruption’ of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with the Home Minister Amit Shah and the Enforcement Directorate if he was sincere in his criticism.

Mr. Tagore said both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were one and the same, indulging in fake fight in Telangana, while being super-friendly at the Centre.

He was speaking at the TPCC meeting of the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday. He said Mr. Sanjay had been ranting about KCR’s corruption but had not lodged a complaint with their government at the Centre showing their strong bond.

He said Mr. Sanjay’s padayatra was just a show piece and nothing serious can be expected from it as the BJP president would repeat the same allegations against KCR. His non-serious allegations would not have any takers unless they were followed by complaints with the Home Minister, CBI or the ED.

If Sanjay wanted to prove his trustworthiness he had no other go but seek ED inquiry into the assets of KCR, Santosh Kumar, KTR and Gangula Kamalakar.

The parliamentary constituency meeting discussed strengthening the party apart from the issues associated with Huzurabad elections.

TPCC working president and Karimnagar Parliament incharge T. Jagga Reddy, AICC secretary Bose Raju, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, TPCC general secretary Harakara Venugopal and DCC president Satyanarayana were among those present.