Tagore asks BJP to probe graft charges against TRS

Uttam holds road show in Moosapet

Stating that the BJP and the TRS were engaging in ‘Dosti in Delhi and Kushti in Hyderabad’, AICC in-charge for Telangana, Manickam Tagore has dared the BJP to order an inquiry into the alleged unlawful activities of TRS government rather than merely accusing it of rampant corruption.

Mr. Tagore, who addressed a press conference along with TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, accused Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and his associates of following unethical practices and sought an inquiry by the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and other Central agencies. “Why is it that any Central Minister, who comes to Hyderabad, talks only of TRS corruption when they have all the authority to order an investigation,” Mr Tagore asked.

He also condemned BJP for attempting to divide society on communal lines for electoral gains. TRS, on the other hand, was distributing money to buy votes, he alleged.

‘Bandi Sanjay an outsider’

Mr. Uttam Reddy strongly condemned BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘controversial’ remarks allegedly aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony of Hyderabad. He said Mr. Sanjay was an ‘outsider’ who knew nothing about Hyderabad or its history. “He lacks political maturity and doesn’t even understand the implications of his communal remarks. Unfortunately, such people are heading the state BJP,” he added.

Later in the day, Mr. Uttam Reddy addressed road shows in Kukatpally, Moosapet and Old Bowenpally divisions and asked the people to reject ‘communal’ parties like BJP and MIM as well as ‘corrupt’ parties like TRS, and instead, vote in favour of Congress candidates. He asked people to vote for G. Raghavender, son of senior Congress leader G. Niranjan, contesting from Moosapet.

He alleged that both TRS and BJP, in connivance with the MIM, were “enacting a drama of rivalry” in view of GHMC elections. He asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to answer whether or not TRS supported BJP government on issues like demonetisation, GST, abolition of Planning Commission, and elections for President and Vice-President.

The TPCC chief also said that TRS MPs helped the Modi government in passing all the controversial Bills in Parliament, especially in the Rajya Sabha. He asked both the TRS and BJP to “stop the drama” and speak about real issues concerning the people of Hyderabad.