Tagoor Labs gets DCGI nod to make Favipiravir

HYDERABAD

05 October 2020 00:30 IST

Tagoor Laboratories on Sunday said it has received Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) licence to manufacture Favipiravir, an anti-viral drug approved for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Greater production

The company’s manufacturing facility in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, has successfully completed Favipiravir development and is planning to enhance the production capabilities.

Managing Director P. Kasi Viswanadha Raju said, “Tagoor Labs is capable of producing the drug without having to depend on any imports as all the complex intermediates are developed in-house. The company is aiming to manufacture Favipiravir in quantities sufficient to meet the growing domestic demand, which arose due to the pandemic.”

Advertising

Advertising

Tagoor Labs also manufactured and supplied Hydroxychloroquine sulphate, which is also used to treat COVID-19 symptoms. “Our manufacturing facility, which is approved by the WHO GMP, had an annual turnover of ₹270 crore in 2019-2020 and is expected to clock revenue of ₹450 crore in the current fiscal,” he said.

The company has its research and development facility in Jeedimetla industrial area in Hyderabad, a release informed.

Business head Mohanbabu Maradolla said Tagoor Laboratories is in talks with leading buyers in domestic market and in the process of collaborating with various partners in Turkey, Iran, Egypt and Russia to supply Favipiravir active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).