‘Tackle seasonal diseases, coronavirus’

Errabelli tells leaders and officials

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has called upon the people’s representatives, officials and people to curb the seasonal diseases in the ensuing season just as every one cooperated to fight the coronavirus.

Palle Pragathi which became successful in the last two rounds should be continued with the same zeal as desired by the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

He held a video conference with the local bodies’ representatives including ZP Chairmen, Village to district level officers totalling 38,462 people from 25 district headquarters and 358 mandals here on Saturday.

Mr.Dayakar Rao said that apart from village sanitation, water stagnation areas should be identified and rectified. Good quality drinking water should be provided to people and measures be taken to prevent mosquito menace and public awareness on personal hygiene should be created to acheive Grama Swaraj goal of the Chief Minister, he told people’s representatives, Collectors, Additional Collectors and officials.

He said that the committees constituted in the villages under Palle Pragathi should function actively. Sarpanch, Panchayat secretary and committee members should take responsibility to identify areas with water stagnation and clear it. Arrangements be made to let the rain water flow into low lying area and rainwater harvesting pits be provided in every house. Ibrahimpur in Siddipet district and Malkapur in Medak be taken as example in this, he said.

The Minister instructed that water tanks should be cleaned on 1st, 11th and 21st of every month to see there was no contamination. As Minister K.R.Rama Rao suggested, every Friday should be observed as Dry Day and sanitation work be taken up in every household, he said.

In areas with mosquito menace, fogging and spraying of anti-malarial chemicals be taken up. In the areas with high density of population, sodium hypochloride be sprayed. While coronavirus was still prevalent, seasonal diseases might break out and equal attention should be paid to control both, he said. If coronavirus spread along with seasonal diseases, people would suffer the most and it was up to people’s representatives and officials to prevent such a situation, he cautioned.

The Minister also said that special focus be kept on SC, ST colonies and joint meetings of education, irrigation, drinking water supply be held in the first week of June itself. Weekly reviews be held and special officers be appointed in high risk areas. State and district level officers should go for field inspection. There was no dearth of funds and if officials were careful about next four to five months, then till next year there would not be problems, he said adding that negligence would not be tolerated.