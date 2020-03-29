T-Works working on portable ventilator

Given the importance of ventilators for COVID-19 patients amid concerns that there could be a need for more such devices, T-Works has now focused its energies on designing and building a low-cost, portable ventilator.
T-Works is a Telangana goverment initiative and India’s largest prototyping centre.
A message on its website states, “We are, however, working on design and development of an affordable, portable mechanical ventilator with the hardware community of Hyderabad.”
Speaking to The Hindu, an official described the project to be in its initial stages without divulging details. “Yes, there are many things happening. However, the project is in its early stages. We will inform everyone once things fructify fully,” he said.
