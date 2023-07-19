T-Works to host Dassault Systemes CoE for startups

July 19, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

French multinational software solutions provider Dassault Systemes will set up a Startup Centre of Excellence at the Telangana government-initiated country’s largest hardware prototyping facility T-Works in Hyderabad.

It will be one-of-its kind CoE, equipped with latest technologies and provide startups access to the firm’s Solidworks software deployed for 3D product design and related works, senior level executives and T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said on Wednesday following an MoU.

While access to the software, in the wake of Dassault Systemes deciding to provide 50 licences, will be available immediately, the 3DExperience Works startup programme will kick off once the CoE at T-Works is ready shortly, Mr. Karampuri said to queries.

The company, through T-Works, intends to engage with early-stage hardware startups under the programme. The CEO will support startups across industries such as aerospace and defence, transportation and mobility and others. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dassault Systemes’ Vice President-Strategy and Business Development, 3DExperience Works Suchit Jain; P. M. Ravikumar, India Management Director, Solidworks and 3DExperience Works; Ramakrishnan Venkataraman, Director and Head – Enterprise Solutions and Mr. Karampuri, the company said in a release.

Besides offering software, the programme will provide training and co-marketing resources to participating startups. The CoE will enable an innovation ecosystem for next-generation startups to design, build and create prototypes of their products leveraging the state-of-the-art equipment, design tools and mentoring across fields to accelerate the journey from ideation to product development.