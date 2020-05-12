T Works, Micromax firm ink pact to make ventilator

Hardware prototyping centre and makerspace T-Works, which is an initiative of the Telangana government, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bhagwati Products, the manufacturing arm of Micromax, for production of mechanical ventilator for COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the agreement, the Micromax group firm would take up manufacturing of the device at its manufacturing facility in E-City, Maheswaram, Rangareddy district.

“We are happy to have Micromax on board for the development of the emergency use ventilator. With their manufacturing expertise and advance on licensing fee, we will be able to deliver the best-in-class ventilator for COVID-19 in a short time frame,” T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said.

Co-founder of Micromax and chairman of Bhagwati Products Rajesh Agarwal said “we are excited to partner with Telangana in providing low-cost ventilators in these times of crises.

A release by T Works said the ventilator had been successfully demonstrated to doctors from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao on April 20. The affordable mechanical ventilator was developed in collaboration with hardware start-ups and corporates from Hyderabad, including Qualcomm, Honeywell, Spectrochem Instruments, Entesla, Althion, Trishula and ConserVision. The team was currently focused on incorporating the advanced features that were useful to medical professionals.

The device would now go through testing and certification followed by clinical validation. It was anticipated to be used to meet the demand during emergency pandemic situations, the release said.