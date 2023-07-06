HamberMenu
T-Works gets precision cutting equipment

July 06, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
CEO Sujai Karampuri and Vasantha Group MD A. Dayanand Reddy pose for a picture with the precision digital cutter.

CEO Sujai Karampuri and Vasantha Group MD A. Dayanand Reddy pose for a picture with the precision digital cutter. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Hardware prototyping centre T-Works has got a precision digital cutting equipment worth ₹2 crore under Vasantha Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The Swiss-made precision digital cutter can process and cut over 200 materials, from paper, plastics, paperboards to composite fabric materials such as glass fibre, carbon fibre and hard substrates such as MDF, wood, acrylic, ACP and aluminium, thus catering to a diverse array of manufacturing applications. It can also be used to process high-performance materials like carbon fibre sheets used in lightweight structures spanning Formula1 racing to drone components, T-Works said in a release on Thursday.

“The Zund digital cutter is part of our plans to expand the prototyping capabilities by providing access to this sophisticated equipment which is usually captive and only accessible to big companies. This enables startups, MSMEs, students, makers and innovators to build world-class products using advanced materials,” CEO Sujai Karampuri said.

“As a leader in plastics injection moulding solutions, we use many precision engineering technologies extensively and understand the need for such technologies to drive innovative manufacturing,” said A. Dayanand Reddy, MD of Vasantha Group.

