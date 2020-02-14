T-shirt sale for the cause of education

From 10 a.m. on Friday, every T-shirt bought online from www.1croretees.com will take forward the unique social campaign for the cause of quality education.

The campaign is to retail one crore T-shirts in a span of one year and contribute ₹5 crore towards “Teach for Change Trust” in Hyderabad, which works for quality education for all, particularly children studying in government schools, and for the future of children who are denied education due to poverty.

Launching the campaign on Thursday, actor Lakshmi Manchu, representing “Teach for Change” along with Padma Shri Manjula Anagani, journalist Premamalini and Founder of 1CroreTees Kanti Dutt, said that “Teach for Change” was started eight years ago with a government school in Bowenpally and now was active in over 2,500 schools across India, with the commitment of volunteers, leaders from various walks of life and media. They focused on English language and leadership skills.

“Teach for Change” also created rainwater harvesting facilities in 14 schools this year and reading rooms in schools.

Dr. Manjula said that the T-shirts were reasonably priced at ₹100 each and the “buy to give” would go a long way to support a worthy social cause.

Ms. Premamalini, who produced and anchored ‘Praja Paksham’ programme for a TV channel in the past focusing on facilities in government schools, pledged to promote sale of 10,000 T-shirts through her network for the cause of education.

Dresscode is the official merchandise company that would supply good quality polycotton T-shirts in six to seven colours.