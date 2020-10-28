T-SAT channels cross 1 mn. downloads

T-SAT Network channels Vidya and Nipuna, which air educational content for school and college students, have reached a new milestone of 1 million downloads.

The channels that were providing coaching to various competitive exams and teacher training programmes started digital classes for school and Intermediate students during the pandemic.

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao appreciated the efforts put in by the T-SAT team led by CEO R. Shailesh Reddy for reaching the milestone. Mr. Reddy, along with IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and digital media director Dileep Konatham, met Mr. Rama Rao and explained how the channels were making a difference to learning.

The Minister said that by reaching out to the students through digital classes during the pandemic, the T-SAT network has created a space for itself as an alternative mode of learning. He felt that the T-SAT platform should not be limited to education and all departments can use its services. He asked the officials to suggest ideas for expanding the scope and services of the T-SAT.

Mr. Reddy said the channels were now available on Sun Direct DTH as well. The channels are already on air on Airtel and Tata Sky DTH apart from 43 cable networks.