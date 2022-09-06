T-Hub, VC fund join hands to support deeptech startups

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 22:25 IST

Technology startup incubator T-Hub and AIF-1 venture capital angel fund SucSEED Indovation will collaborate to encourage innovation, increase funding and assess investment options for deeptech startups in the country.

Utilising their knowledge of the startup ecosystem, they intend to jointly work to mentor, promote, incubate and aid in such startups’ growth by holding masterclasses and other workshops for knowledge exchange, T-Hub said on Tuesday announcing the signing of an MoU with SucSEED.

“This will make it possible for T-Hub startups to receive mentoring in venture capital investment, transaction management and risk management. SucSEED Indovation will also have a presence in T-Hub’s new facility, the world’s largest innovation campus, as part of its one-year engagement,” it said.

Pointing out to how through innovation, deeptech startups have transformed various industries from manufacturing to healthcare, T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said: “However, to keep up the momentum, these startups require funds and strong mentorship. Together with SucSEED, we will unlock scaling opportunities for them.”

SucSEED co-founder and managing partner Vikrant Varshney said: “We are happy to formalise our engagement with Telangana ecosystem and T-Hub in the last 5 years through this MOU and [will] scale our efforts further by investing in emerging startups.”

