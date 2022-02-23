T-Hub unveils RubriX for early-stage tech startups 

Product development programme seeks to help startups scale from prototype to MVP stage

Innovation eco-system enabler T-Hub has launched RubriX, a product development programme for early-stage technology startups.

Inviting applications for the programme, T-Hub said it seeks to help startups with ready prototypes in hardware or software reach the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage with reduced turnaround time and costs.

A five-month programme, it will have 30 startups showcasing innovative solutions from different sectors, including fintech, sustainability, mobility, IoT, embedded systems and agritech. The programme focuses on product development fundamentals with a unique 5D framework that involves prototype assessment, market analysis, access to right tools and frequent tech reviews. The last date to apply is March 12 and the programme will commence from March 22, T-Hub said in a release on Tuesday.

“The programme will help startups develop solutions in a way that closely fits the requirements of ever-evolving markets and integrate them at an early stage for global-scale growth,” T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said.

Prototype ready Indian technology startups either in software, hardware or both with a team of two full-time founders are eligible to be part of RubriX. T-Hub said it has on-boarded other ecosystem enablers, including Central Institute of Tool Design, Conquering Imaginations, Expectations and Dreams, IIT-Hyderabad, T-Works, and IIT-Madras Research Park as partners, for the programme, who will support the startups through right expertise and resources like preferred access to labs to build market-ready products.