ADVERTISEMENT

T-Hub unveils 10th cohort of Lab32 accelerator

March 10, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Technology startup incubator T-Hub has launched the 10th cohort of its Lab32 accelerator programme.

Of the over 800 startups that had applied, 20 will be selected based on their founder attributes, D2C/B2C business model and market validation through initial traction, T-Hub said in a release on ‘Scale-Up Summit’ conducted on Friday.

Lab32 provides startups with customised business support, failure rate reduction and access to T-Hub’s network of mentors, corporates and investors. It also comprises masterclasses by successful D2C unicorn founders during a 100-day market readiness programme focused on go to market strategy development. The top 20% of startups will receive exclusive access to markets, mentors, media, methodologies and possible entry into T-Hub’s angel investment programme upon graduation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We look forward to supporting more startups and contributing to the vibrant startup ecosystem in India,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

Global outpost

In another announcement, coinciding with the summit, T-Hub said an innovation centre, which will serve as its global outpost in North America, will be set up in partnership with Redberri. Their partnership will provide Indian startups with an advantage in the U.S. market and enable them connect with larger international players. A joint website of T-Hub and Redberri was unveiled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US