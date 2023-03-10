T-Hub unveils 10th cohort of Lab32 accelerator

March 10, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Technology startup incubator T-Hub has launched the 10th cohort of its Lab32 accelerator programme.

Of the over 800 startups that had applied, 20 will be selected based on their founder attributes, D2C/B2C business model and market validation through initial traction, T-Hub said in a release on ‘Scale-Up Summit’ conducted on Friday.

Lab32 provides startups with customised business support, failure rate reduction and access to T-Hub’s network of mentors, corporates and investors. It also comprises masterclasses by successful D2C unicorn founders during a 100-day market readiness programme focused on go to market strategy development. The top 20% of startups will receive exclusive access to markets, mentors, media, methodologies and possible entry into T-Hub’s angel investment programme upon graduation.

“We look forward to supporting more startups and contributing to the vibrant startup ecosystem in India,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

Global outpost

In another announcement, coinciding with the summit, T-Hub said an innovation centre, which will serve as its global outpost in North America, will be set up in partnership with Redberri. Their partnership will provide Indian startups with an advantage in the U.S. market and enable them connect with larger international players. A joint website of T-Hub and Redberri was unveiled.