T-Hub to organise Corporate Innovation Conclave

Aimed at building a culture of intrapreneurship, says CEO

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 20, 2022 19:48 IST

Tech startup incubator and innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub will be organising a two day Corporate Innovation Conclave from October 18 in New Delhi.

The conclave is aimed to empower businesses in a rapidly changing economy and enable them to leverage disruptive technologies and build a culture of intrapreneurship, T-Hub said on Tuesday. It will bring together CXOs (Chief Experience Officers) and CIOs of corporates, entrepreneurs, investors, government organisations and academia.

In the run-up to the event, T-Hub will be organising roadshows titled Ino-Connect in Bengaluru on September 20 and in Chennai on September 22.

“The majority of corporates now recognise they need to unlearn old tactics and playbooks to remain relevant in current world. With Corporate Innovation Conclave, T-Hub hopes to bring together leaders in charge of revising those playbooks and creating new business strategies through collaboration. The conclave will also shine the spotlight on the radical growth of technological innovation resulting from the open innovation ecosystem in India,” CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

