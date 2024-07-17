T-Hub to help enhance impact of Next Bharat Ventures fund

Startup incubator T-Hub will support Next Bharat Ventures, the debut fund of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India dedicated to nurturing and empowering impact entrepreneurs creating value for rural India.

It will leverage its expertise and network to increase Next Bharat Ventures’ reach and impact. This will be achieved through three initiatives: strengthening the Next Bharat Residency Programme with joint events, workshops and mentorship; equipping entrepreneurs with leadership skills specifically for the rural markets; and supporting startups from Tier II and III cities to create a more inclusive innovation ecosystem, T-Hub said on Wednesday in a release on signing of an MoU.

July 31 last date

Next Bharat Ventures plans to launch a 4-month residency programme for early-stage entrepreneurs committed to impacting rural and informal sectors in the country. The last date for applying is July 31 and the programme will commence on October 14. The programme comprises mentorship sessions by industry leaders and also offers equity investments from ₹1-5 crore for the selected startups.

Previously, T-Hub had supported Suzuki Innovation Centre, one of the greenfield initiatives of Suzuki Japan, which is now included as one of the Next Bharat Ventures’ vehicles.