T-Hub to build on strengths, improve: CEO

‘Focus on fund-raising initiatives, higher valuations, job creation’

T-Hub will build on its strengths to continually improve as an innovation ecosystem enabler, CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said on Monday.

A serial entrepreneur with over three decades in the IT industry, Mr.Rao, who took over as the CEO earlier this month, will focus on fund-raising initiatives, higher valuations, robust employment generation and building scale through active community engagement, T-Hub said in a release.

Mr.Rao, who previously was CEO of The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, said T-Hub has lined up some interesting projects, partnerships and programme for launch in the coming months. The launch of T-Hub’s new campus, an over 5.82-lakh square feet facility, is also on the cards.

Welcoming him, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said “given his rich experience in this industry, we believe he is best placed to lead T-Hub and its operations”.

Stating how T-Hub in the six years since its formation has made a progressive impact on the startup, innovation and tech ecosystem, across India and beyond, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said “appointing MSR to take T-Hub to the next level of its growth is a strategic decision, given the experience he is bringing to the ecosystem”.

T-Hub said Mr.Srinivas Rao will be leveraging his experience and strong network to create a funding ecosystem at T-Hub along with the other ecosystem stakeholders. The process of T-Fund is expected to be expedited. A component of Telangana government’s Innovation Policy, T-Fund is a co-investment fund that will invest alongside venture capital funds and angel networks to support startups in the State. Any startup that is in the process of finalising a term sheet or has a signed sheet can apply for T-Fund, which will be getting operationalised in 2021, the release said.