T-Hub to boost Bihar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

March 20, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Signs MoU with CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation, which manages B-Hub, to help replicate its model of incubation in Bihar

The Hindu Bureau

The MoU is the first step towards T-Hub sharing its expertise and knowledge to help build a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bihar. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Technology startup incubator and a key innovation eco-system enabler T-Hub will share its expertise and knowledge to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bihar.

As a step towards this, T-Hub and the CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-Hub in Patna, in collaboration with the Bihar Industries Department, have entered into a memorandum of understanding.

“Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to share our expertise and knowledge to help build a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bihar, creating opportunities for the youth and fostering innovation and growth, said Wing Commander (retd) Anish Anthony, Chief Delivery Officer of T-Hub, who was part of a team that attended a business conclave hosted by the Chandragupt Institute of Management, Patna, (CIMP) and participated in the MoU signing event.

“The MoU is a remarkable one for Bihar as it would [provide] a great opportunity for CIMP BIIF to learn from T-Hub, the masters of this field. We will try our best to replicate the T-Hub model of incubation in Bihar...” CIMP Director Rana Singh said.

