T-Hub, Swiss Re GBS India to collaborate

Boosting innovation in insurtech sector to be focus of their partnership

Boosting innovation in insurtech sector to be focus of their partnership

Technology startup incubator and innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub and Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, an analytics and innovation hub of reinsurance giant Swiss Re, will be collaborating to drive innovation in the insurtech space.

T-Hub will work with Swiss Re GBS India to discover innovative technologies and trends that will accelerate development of new business models and products as well as adopt open innovation strategy, based on exchange of ideas at the global level. Their collaboration signals a strategic path offering the corporate a holistic synopsis of an innovation ecosystem and providing start-ups with growth opportunities by building a stack of products, T-Hub said on Wednesday.

Swiss Re GBS India will leverage T-Hub’s innovation expertise and ecosystem of startups, corporates and investors to enhance its processes, products and services while sharing expertise with the start-ups. T-Hub through its T-Connect initiative will help it in getting access to 6-8 startups in insurtech space.

The access will be targeted and based on stringent selection norms relating to startups focused on development of unique and advanced insurance technologies. Four startups will be further shortlisted to pitch during the demo day and stand a chance to collaborate with the corporate, T-Hub said in a release.

CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said, “Our goal of this partnership is to create opportunities for our start-ups to be mentored by a distinguished company like Swiss Re GBS India.”

“We look forward to enhancing our tech proposition in the market by tapping into T-Hub’s start-up ecosystem,” said head of Swiss Re GBS India Amit Kalra.