T-Hub selects 11 startups for funding programme

T-Hub has selected 11 startups for the third edition of its funding programme T-Angel.

Dedicated mentors, funding avenues, investor networking and learning sessions will be provided to the shortlisted startups under the programme, the tech startup ecosystem enabler said on Wednesday. Weedeo, PropertyAdviser.in, Feemonk, Ucchvas Technologies, Ginzer Technologies, TriDE Moblity, Gravton, Roligt Foods, Huemn, PayNet Systems and Swap Dietetics were shortlisted from 68 applications received from across the country.

The 11 startups are from various industries and sectors, including real estate, SaaS, e-commerce, healthcare, education, logistics and IoT. With a mix of investment learning, mentorship and evaluation for 90 days, they will be able to know their investor better and connect with other startups, advisers, partners and the well-networked T-Hub ecosystem.

T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said T-Angel is designed for entities looking to grow rapidly. It essentially provides a framework for a current state assessment of the entity, helps identify and build a strong value proposition for the startup and accelerate their growth journey through access to funding resources and mentors.

The startups from the previous cohort collectively raised ₹4 crore, by the end of the programme.