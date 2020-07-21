T-Hub redesigns Lab32 programme

HYDERABAD

Set to go digital, hybrid dispensing with need for start-up founder to relocate to Hyderabad

T-Hub has revamped Lab32, a popular programme it offers for early and mid-stage technology start-ups, in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“The agenda behind redesigning Lab32 to a hybrid programme this year is to focus on specific needs/requirements of the startups amid the pandemic,” the technology start-up incubator said on Tuesday.

Announcing the fourth batch of the programme will commence from September and the call for applications has begun, T-Hub said earlier Lab32 had a requirement that the founder of the shortlisted start-up must relocate to Hyderabad. However, this year, the hybrid programme delivery will enable more entrepreneurs across India to reap the benefits without the need for physical presence in Hyderabad, a release from the incubator said. The deadline to submit applications is August 25.

Lab32’s modules will focus on helping start-ups build better versions of products or discover and tap market opportunities. At the beginning of the programme, the start-ups will be asked to choose a track based on their business requirements.

The start-ups will receive goal-oriented consultation from leading experts across the globe on product development/refinement and market access/expansion. Apart from rigorous training and consultations, the start-ups will also be trained to acquire soft skills that will help them to become better leaders or managers for their respective teams, the release said.

CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana Ravi Narayan said “the current global crisis has hit the growth trajectory of our start-ups. In keeping up with challenges, Lab32 is uniquely positioned to help those start-ups that have their engines revved up and are ready for product development and market expansion.”

Forty start-ups from the third batch will graduate this month, the release said.