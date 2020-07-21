Hyderabad

T-Hub redesigns Lab32 programme

Set to go digital, hybrid dispensing with need for start-up founder to relocate to Hyderabad

T-Hub has revamped Lab32, a popular programme it offers for early and mid-stage technology start-ups, in view of COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“The agenda behind redesigning Lab32 to a hybrid programme this year is to focus on specific needs/requirements of the startups amid the pandemic,” the technology start-up incubator said on Tuesday.

Announcing the fourth batch of the programme will commence from September and the call for applications has begun, T-Hub said earlier Lab32 had a requirement that the founder of the shortlisted start-up must relocate to Hyderabad. However, this year, the hybrid programme delivery will enable more entrepreneurs across India to reap the benefits without the need for physical presence in Hyderabad, a release from the incubator said. The deadline to submit applications is August 25.

Lab32’s modules will focus on helping start-ups build better versions of products or discover and tap market opportunities. At the beginning of the programme, the start-ups will be asked to choose a track based on their business requirements.

The start-ups will receive goal-oriented consultation from leading experts across the globe on product development/refinement and market access/expansion. Apart from rigorous training and consultations, the start-ups will also be trained to acquire soft skills that will help them to become better leaders or managers for their respective teams, the release said.

CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana Ravi Narayan said “the current global crisis has hit the growth trajectory of our start-ups. In keeping up with challenges, Lab32 is uniquely positioned to help those start-ups that have their engines revved up and are ready for product development and market expansion.”

Forty start-ups from the third batch will graduate this month, the release said.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 10:23:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/t-hub-redesigns-lab32-programme/article32153895.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY