T-Hub, Redberri Earth Foundation sign MoU

Innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub has entered into an MoU with US non-profit organisation Redberri Earth Foundation under its T-Bridge initiative.

The entities intend to collaborate in areas of start-up innovation and entrepreneurship. T-Hub and Redberri will provide Indian and Chicago start-ups with business opportunities, market understanding and access to clients in Chicago and India respectively.

The year-long partnership, under the T-Bridge programme, will give opportunity to Indian start-ups to tap into one of the fastest growing start-up ecosystems in the US. T-Hub will initiate the call for applications for Indian start-ups from the smart mobility and transportation ecosystem to participate. Following a screening process, six high potential and growth start-ups will be selected, T-Hub said in a release on Thursday.

T-Hub will also open doors for the Silicon Valley-based start-ups to tap into the Indian market and create opportunities for 20 start-ups that will selected. Redberri will call for applications from early growth to mid-stage start-ups based in Chicago specifically from sectors like smart mobility and transportation and other deep technology areas. The programme will have two cohorts with 10 Silicon Valley based start-ups in each.

The partnership was formalised virtually with T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan and Redberri Earth Foundation Chairman and CEO Deepak Kant Vyas signing the MoU.


