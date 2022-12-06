T-Hub, QETCI ink pact to boost Quantum technology innovation

December 06, 2022 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) and technology startup incubator T-Hub have entered into an MoU to collaborate and develop a supporting eco-system for startups working on Quantum Technologies.

“Under the agreement, T-Hub and QETCI will provide early-stage and growth-stage startups using Quantum Technologies in the country a robust innovation ecosystem, mentoring business opportunities and market understanding,” the Council said in a release on the MoU.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, in whose presence the MoU was signed, said the partnership will provide the ecosystem for startups to leverage the opportunities in quantum and how quantum should also be mainstreamed along with other technologies. He said the recently concluded Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon (QSTH) was a grand success with global participation and mentorship. Nine startups from QSTH presented their ideas to industry leaders and investors at T-Hub.

“We recommend that the startups learn more about T-Hub. In an ecosystem such as the T-Hub, you are able to get curatorial support and entrepreneurship support that is not available anywhere else in the country,” he said. QETCI chairperson Reena Dayal and T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali participated.

QETCI said QSTH, organised earlier this year, had 132 participants from 25 countries. “Buoyed by the interesting prototypes across categories of Life Sciences, quantum security and financial services presented at the hackathon, we intend to do many such collaborations in near future for the benefit of the Quantum ecosystem,” Ms. Dayal said.

