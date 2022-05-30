Hyderabad

T-Hub Phase II opening on June 28

Come June 28, Telangana will formally become home to the world’s largest technology startup incubator with the inauguration of the second phase of T-Hub here.

“We are launching on June 28 the world’s largest incubator T-Hub phase II... about 370,000 sq ft of physical space,” IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao said on Monday.

A much awaited facility for those associated with the startup ecosystem of Hyderabad, the second phase of T-Hub has been developed in Raidurg, the hub of new age companies and a preferred address for several foreign firms. The State government has invested more than ₹ 300 crore on the facility.

The first phase was launched in November 2015, at the IIIT-Hyderabad campus. Over the years, T-Hub has not remained just an incubator, but through various initiatives come to become a key enabler of innovation ecosystem of Hyderabad. It offers various programmes for startups and forged associations with a number of companies and like minded organisations globally.

According to one estimate, as many as 1,100 startups have been impacted by T-Hub, ₹ 1,860 crore fund raised by cohort startups and more than 100 exclusive programmes offered.


