T-Hub partners 9 firms to support start-ups

18 May 2021 19:00 IST

T-Hub has joined hands with nine service provider firms to help its start-ups accelerate growth during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing them access to various operational services.

Cashfree, Cassixcom, CFO Bridge, Conduira, Fireflies, Handysends, Lunchclub, Sapience and The Legal Capsule are the nine companies that have been onboarded as premium partners. They will support the start-ups with a suite of services for efficient functioning. The alliance benefits the service providers as well by giving them a platform to showcase their offerings, a T-Hub release on Tuesday said.

The tech start-up incubator that with time has come to play a major role in shaping the innovation ecosystem thus far had 70 service providers, a list that includes Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean and Google Cloud. The nine companies have been added to the group of 70 service providers. CEO Ravi Narayan said the new partnership is an “effort to support our start-ups who are facing immense operational challenges because of the pandemic.”

The service provider partners offers the start-ups free credits and access to various offerings, from automating their management process to executing well-planned marketing strategies. On exhausting the free credits, the start-ups can continue to avail themselves of these services at an affordable price, T-Hub said.