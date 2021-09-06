T-Hub onboards 9 service providers

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021 23:20 IST

T-Hub on Monday said it has partnered with nine more companies to help its startups grow.

Paytm, RBL Bank, Miro, Cometchat, NYBACS, ABSOL, Oscar Global, Umasankar and Associates and Flexibees are the companies it has onboarded as premium partners.

Making this announcement, T-Hub in a release said the new partners will be providing its startups with an array of services to improve their efficiency and adapt to changes brought on by the post-pandemic era.

The partnership benefits are open to all the startups associated with T-Hub and its various programmes such as community, corporate innovation, Lab32, T-Angel, international programmes as well as the AIC T-Hub Foundation programme.

CEO Ravi Narayan said “collaborating with some of the leading service providers allows us to serve the startups more effectively. It eases the pressure on important business aspects like hiring, tech advancement, accounting, legal and taxation among others.”

The nine companies join T-Hub’s existing group of 66 service providers.