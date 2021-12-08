T-Hub onboards 23 startups for Lab32

T-Hub has onboarded 23 startups for the 7th edition of its seed accelerator programme Lab32 that got underway on Tuesday.

The three-month programme, to end in March, will guide entrepreneurs to refine their products for market fitness and create maximum economic and social impact in the country and the world.

Lab32 programme is an important step in “deepening our relationship with the startup ecosystem within the country. We are excited to bring together founders, investors, and the communities we serve to help accelerate startups at the forefront of innovation,” CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said in a release.

More than 175 startups from across the country applied and they were evaluated by the startup innovation team of T-Hub and selected based on criteria such as – founder’s mindset, product readiness, business scalability and innovative solutions. The sector-agnostic programme will feature customised workshops, mentorship, office hours, expert guidance, peer review, product evaluations and other essential interventions. Startups will work on business goals in an intensive setting.