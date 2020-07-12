Hyderabad

T-Hub, MeitY tie up to create opportunities for start-ups

Digital India Scale-up Programme launched

Telangana’s famous technology start-up incubator T-Hub and Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have joined hands to launch Digital India Scale-up Programme to create scale up opportunities for Hardware/IoT start-ups in India

The call for applications from the start-ups is open. From among the hundreds of start-ups that are expected to apply, 10-15 with leading-edge solutions in mobility, energy, agriculture, aerospace, manufacturing, consumer, healthtech, medtech, smart cities and logistics and supply chain sectors will be short-listed.

Those selected, after an extensive screening process, will get access to a six-month acceleration programme. They will go through regular interventions through boot camps and dedicated mentoring organised by T-Hub.

The programme is designed for Internet of Things (IoT) and Hardware start-ups and will provide them with mentorship as well as exposure to the domestic and global innovation ecosystem

During the programme, the start-ups will get exposure to design/enhance their hardware. In addition, they will receive mentorship in areas such as pricing, go-to-market strategies, and fund raising. The short-listed start-ups will also receive equity-free grants, a release from T-Hub on the launch of the programme said.

While T-Hub will lead the programme across the country, MeitY and Digital India’s aim is to provide scale up opportunities to the start-ups and make them ready in terms of product, investment and new market access.

T-Hub CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana Ravi Narayan said, “Towards fuelling the growth of hardware and IoT start-ups in India further, T-Hub has partnered with MeitY to take the ecosystem to the next level so that innovative start-ups can scale-up strategically. T-Hub brings its matured acceleration programme with access to customers, investors and specialised mentors.”

CEO of MeitY start-up hub Ajai Garg said that the programme was important from the perspective of engaging the start-up community and bringing innovative thinking into product development that can accelerate the creation of new offerings in the hardware space.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2020 11:52:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/t-hub-meity-tie-up-to-create-opportunities-for-start-ups/article32060771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY