T-Hub, Medtronic forge partnership to assist startups  

April 03, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao with Divya Prakash Joshi, V-P and Site Leader, MEIC.

Startup incubator T-Hub and Medtronic have announced a partnership under which the global healthcare technology firm through Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad will leverage its expertise and resources to assist health-tech startups.

MEIC, which is Medtronic’s largest research and development centre outside the U.S., will foster industry collaborations and participate in events like CXO roundtables and innovation workshops to build thought leadership in health-tech R&D. T-Hub startups will also receive mentorship, sponsorship and expert guidance from MEIC. In addition, MEIC employees will also get to participate in tailored entrepreneurship workshops curated by T-Hub, the incubator said on Wednesday.

With more than 900 engineers, MEIC supports many global business units of Medtronic by providing software engineering solutions and other engineering expertise, including in the areas of embedded and enterprise software, product security and data engineering.

“Through this strategic partnership with T-Hub, we aim to leverage our expertise and resources to empower health-tech startups in India, fostering a culture of innovation and driving sectoral growth,” said Divya Prakash Joshi, V-P and Site Leader, MEIC.

T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said the incubator continues its mission of nurturing startups and propelling innovation within the health-tech sector in partnership with Medtronic.

