ADVERTISEMENT

T-Hub, Malaysia’s Beyond4 ink pact to collaborate

Published - July 24, 2024 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and Beyond4 Malaysia CEO S.T. Rubaneswaran with the MoU document in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement 

Startup incubator T-Hub and Malaysia’s Beyond4 have signed a memorandum of understanding committing to work together to promote cross-border collaboration, investment facilitation, business expansion support and innovation.

The partnership is a significant step towards fostering a robust and dynamic startup ecosystem between India and Malaysia. Accelerating innovation and developing cutting-edge products and solutions that benefit both local and global markets is the aim, T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said in a release announcing signing of the MoU.

“By combining our strengths, we will provide startups with accelerated access to cutting-edge technologies and expanded funding opportunities. As Malaysia targets RM345.9 billion in investments, the partnership will enhance the growth trajectories, supporting robust, innovative solutions and offering broader funding avenues for startups,” Beyond4 Malaysia CEO S.T. Rubaneswaran said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US