T-Hub, Malaysia’s Beyond4 ink pact to collaborate

Published - July 24, 2024 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and Beyond4 Malaysia CEO S.T. Rubaneswaran with the MoU document in Hyderabad.

T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao and Beyond4 Malaysia CEO S.T. Rubaneswaran with the MoU document in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement 

Startup incubator T-Hub and Malaysia’s Beyond4 have signed a memorandum of understanding committing to work together to promote cross-border collaboration, investment facilitation, business expansion support and innovation.

The partnership is a significant step towards fostering a robust and dynamic startup ecosystem between India and Malaysia. Accelerating innovation and developing cutting-edge products and solutions that benefit both local and global markets is the aim, T-Hub CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said in a release announcing signing of the MoU.

“By combining our strengths, we will provide startups with accelerated access to cutting-edge technologies and expanded funding opportunities. As Malaysia targets RM345.9 billion in investments, the partnership will enhance the growth trajectories, supporting robust, innovative solutions and offering broader funding avenues for startups,” Beyond4 Malaysia CEO S.T. Rubaneswaran said.

