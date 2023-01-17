T-Hub launches new cohorts of T-Angel, RubriX

January 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Technology startup incubator T-Hub has launched cohorts of its funding programme T-Angel and product development programme RubriX.

The launch is a testament to T-Hub’s commitment to foster a thriving startup ecosystem and supporting entrepreneurs on their journey to success, CEO M.Srinivas Rao said.

T-Angel, whose fifth cohort has been launched, is a sector-agnostic programme and 20 startups from 675 applications from across the country have been shortlisted. The programme offers a mix of investment learning, mentorship and evaluation for 100 days to help startups connect with investors, other startups, advisors, partners and the T-Hub ecosystem, the incubator said in a release.

RubriX, a 100-day product development programme, is aimed at helping startups in building products with global standards. It enables rapid product development with reduced costs by providing necessary training, mentorship, tools and resources to the startups. A total of 13 startups have been shortlisted from 325 applications received from across the country.

Besides launching the cohorts, T-Hub, as part of the national startup day celebrations, organised an event in which around 40 startups and 10 value partners showcased their products.